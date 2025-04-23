Pasco PD, Fire, Find Cute, Furry Trespassers Inside Walls of a Home

Wednesday, Pasco Fire Crews assisted a woman who was renovating a home, but not how you would think.

The woman called authorities after hearing strange, and growing, noises in the walls

The location of the home was not given, but Pasco Fire crews were called in after Police arrived, to determine what, or who, was crawling around inside the home.

Kitten in Wall (PPD- Pasco Fire) Kitten in Wall (PPD- Pasco Fire) loading...

Firemen cut a hole in the ceiling, and opened up some walls, and found at least six kittens were living inside. No word if the mother was located, or how long the cats had been in there.

All the animals were safely removed, and are now in the care of the Tri-City Animal Shelter and Services until homes can be found for them.

Pasco kittens (PPD_Pasco Fire) Pasco kittens (PPD_Pasco Fire) loading...

Pasco PD says no citations were issued in the incident, except for perhaps the cats being guilty of being extremely adorable.

