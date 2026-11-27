There isn't a database logging specific fatalities involving e-bikes in Pasco, but one in May of this year has set the debate going.

Pasco City Council Discussing Ordinance Requiring Helmets for e-Bike Riders

WA state had a mandatory motorcycle helmet law in 1967, then it was repealed by voters in 1977, a youth law passed in 1987, and the current helmet law passed in 1990. Now, Pasco and other cities are considering mandatory helmets for e-bike riders.

E-bikes are lot faster in general than regular bikes, and May 26th, a fatal crash involving an e-bike rider happened in West Pasco.

E-Bikes With Bigger Than a 750 Watt Engine are Motorcycles Under WA Law

As many teens and kids are getting them, parents have been advised to keep them under 750 watts, otherwise they are considered a motorcycle--which requires lights, turn signals AND a motorcycle endorsement or license.

The ordinance the Pasco City Council is considering would require all e-bike riders and their passengers to wear a helmet. It would extend Pasco's existing law for motorized foot scooters to e-bikes. The idea was introduced at their November 23rd meeting.

No specific timetable has been set, but if the Council votes to pass it, it would go into effect five days after passing.

What's The Penalty?

Since it would be an extension of the current motor scooter law, persons 16 and older would receive a $150 fine for fhe first offense, and $250 for a second. The 3rd would be $500 for this non-criminal offense.