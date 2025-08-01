Pasco Man Gets 10 Years for Drug Possession
A 27-year-old Pasco man got the prison term for drugs.
Man received sentence in Federal Court
27-year-old Jesus Birrueta-Mendoza was arrested by Department of Homeland Security Agents after he began to negotiate with an undercover agent in January of 2024 to sell 50 lbs. of meth.
When the agents raided a location in Sunnyside where Medoza was, he had 25 lbs. of the drug in his possession. In addition, three times since 2018 he was deported after entering the US illegally.
He will spend ten years in prison followed by 5 years of parole. He had pleaded guilty to the possession charges back in February, and was sentenced this week.
