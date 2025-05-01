Pasco Man Dies After ‘Lingering’ in Middle of Busy Kennewick Street

Kennewick Police have turned an investigation over to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Pasco man dies Thursday morning.

A 46-year-old Pasco man died earlier Thursday morning, after initially being asked to stop loitering in a busy road not far from the Toyota Center.

Around 10:17 AM Officers were called to the area of Canal Drive and Crosswind Boulevard, near the old County Buffet location for a welfare check on a man who was in the middle of the road. Carlos E. Rodriguez of Pasco was contacted, and advised to stay out of the road. When Police arrived he was on the sidewalk, and the scene was cleared around 10:35 AM.

Officers returned to the area 11:09 AM because they found of he had an outstanding arrest warrant. Rodriguez was peacefully taken into custody, but then he became unresponsive in the back of the patrol car. Officers suspected he was being affected by drugs, and gave him a dose of Narcan, but it was ineffective.

Medics arrive moments later, but continued life-saving efforts could not revive him. Because force was not needed, the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) was not requested, but the KPD turned the investigation over to BCSO because it involved a death in Police custody.

Rodriqugez's body is now with the coroner's office.