Pasco Police were able to apprehend a man who was attempting to assault a woman using some deadly weapons over the weekend.

Man was threatening woman with a hatchet, among other objects

Pasco PD did not say where the assault took place but it was in a residential setting.

A 911 call came in about a man assaulting a woman with a sword and a hatchet, but by the time Officers arrived she had been able to escape. The suspect, identified by police as Anthony Mahaffey, was standing in the front yard when Officers arrived.

In addition to the hatchet and sword, Mahaffey had a variety of what PPD said were throwing knives on his person. He also had what the Police said was a necklace knife.

Officer Santiago was able to talk the man into surrendering and dropping all his weapons, and Mahaffey was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Franklin County Jail on Felony 2nd Degree Assault and Threat charges.