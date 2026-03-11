Pasco’s New Aquatic Center to Hold Lifeguard Hiring Fair March 21st

Looking for additional income? Or a starter job? You don't have to have prior experience, either!

Pasco To Hold Lifeguard Hiring Event for new Aquatic Center

With the new all-weather dome on the city pool, and the rapidly approaching completion of the new Aquatic Center, Pasco will be in need of some more lifeguards.

They will be holding a hiring event on Saturday, March 21st. from 10 AM to 12:45 PM at the Memorial Aquatic Park (1520 W. Shoshone Street, Pasco).

No Prior Experience Required, But there Are Some Benchmarks that Have to be Met

According to the City, these are the main requirements to be considered:

"The hiring fair is open to individuals who are at least 15 years old, able to pass a swim test, and able to lift up to 50 pounds. Lifeguards must obtain or hold a valid American Red Cross Lifeguard Training certification and American Red Cross CPR for the Professional Rescuer/AED certification."

The guards will work what the City says are flexible, part-time schedules with a starting pay rate of $18.13 -per hour.

The City Strongly Encourages Applicants to Read Online Job Information

The City strongly encourages applicants or those who are interested to check out job details online, and you can access that information directly by clicking here. Then, show up at the hiring event and go from there. The website, says the City, has important information for all interested applicants.

The City did not list exactly how many will be hired, but with the significant increase expected from the covered pool and Aquatic Center, it's presumed there will be a decent number of guards needed.