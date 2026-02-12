Election Update–Voters Narrow Pasco Levy Gap to Razor-Thin Margin

As votes continue to be tallied in the Columbia Basin, the Pasco levy vote is still in the balance.

Kennewick, Richland, Others Passing Comfortably

Kennewick's Propositions 1 and 2 are still passing by about 11 percent margins, While Richland's are also moving forward. Prop 1 passing by nearly 7 percent, a slight narrowing, while Prop 2 is just under 10. The Benton County Election Center reports voter turnout up to 24 percent, with 28,216 ballots cast.

Meanwhile in Franklin County, Kahlotus, North Franklin and Othello are still passing by wide margins, and Pasco voters have narrowed the gap.

Proposition 1, Pasco operations levy, now trails by a margin of 50.40 to 49.60 percent. That equates to an 85 vote difference. Levies only need a majority to pass, Franklin County's voter turnout also climbed to 24 percent. 11,529 ballots were cast. The results indicate so far 10,527 have been counted.

That would mean, with 11,529 ballots cast, and all 104 precincts reporting, there's still 1,002 left. That could easily swing the election either way.

The next ballot count drop is expected Thursday around 5 PM.