Bored Kids? Check out City of Pasco Spring Break Sports Camps!

Not only will it keep your kids busy, but who knows? Maybe they discover a new favorite sport.

City of Pasco Presents Kids Spring Break Sports Camps

Pasco will be staging a series of camps for boys and girls this next week, beginning the week of April 6th. during the Pasco School District's Spring Break.

The camps include Grass Volleyball April 6th, Lacrosse April 7th, Soccer Aprtil 8th and flag football Aprili 9th...Monday through Thursday.

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There will be two sessions, split age-wise. The sessions are:

Grades 3 through 6 from 10-11:30 AM

Grades 6 through 8 from noon to 1:30 PM

Lacrosse is a fast-growing sport across the Tri-Cities, nearly all the high schools have club teams, as do many others in the region. In fact, there's a significant push to make Lacrosse an 'official' varsity sport with the WIAA.

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It's interesting that despite previous efforts to get it passed through, so far it has not. Much of the push for girls flag football came from the NFL, and the Seattle Seahawks. Many states have now sanctioned flag football for girls as a varsity sport.

And with the WIAA sanctioning flag football for girls, a lot of them are showing interest now.

And Basketball Clinics being Held Too

Plus, they will be offering a basketball clinic on Friday April 9th, with grades 3-6 from 10:30 AM to 1 PM and for grades 6-8, from noon to 2:30 PM. for BOTH boys and girls.

And finally, April 9th there will also be a tennis clinic, full details on the City of Pasco website page.

To get information about these camps and other City of Pasco activities, click here and you will be taken to the City registration page.

This registration page will also have all the details about locations, and other important information.