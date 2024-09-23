A female teen is facing multiple charges following an attempted alcohol theft from Fiesta Foods in Pasco.

Pasco Police apprehended them with help from KPD

The 2 girls attempted to steal alcohol, but when they were confronted by store workers, one of the girls indicated she had a gun. They returned the alcohol but then fled the store, grabbing a few tallboy (24-oz) beer cans on the way out.

They left the scene driving a Cadillac Escalade.

Pasco PD terminated their pursuit due to reckless driving on the part of the girls, but they were later involved in a short chase with Kennewick Police. They were stopped, the vehicle was towed as evidence and one of the teens was booked for robbery, the investigation continues.