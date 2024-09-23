Pasco Juveniles Nabbed in Grocery Alcohol Robbery

Pasco Juveniles Nabbed in Grocery Alcohol Robbery

2 teen girls try to rob Fiesta Foods (Google street view)

A female teen is facing multiple charges following an attempted alcohol theft from Fiesta Foods in Pasco.

   Pasco Police apprehended them with help from KPD

The 2 girls attempted to steal alcohol, but when they were confronted by store workers, one of the girls indicated she had a gun. They returned the alcohol but then fled the store, grabbing a few tallboy (24-oz) beer cans on the way out.

They left the scene driving a Cadillac Escalade.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Pasco PD terminated their pursuit due to reckless driving on the part of the girls, but they were later involved in a short chase with Kennewick Police. They were stopped, the vehicle was towed as evidence and one of the teens was booked for robbery, the investigation continues.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

 

Categories: Business, Crime, Tri-Cities News

More From 610 KONA