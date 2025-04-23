Pasco House Kittens Named, Ready for Adoption Late May

Pasco House Kittens Named, Ready for Adoption Late May

Kittens rescued from inside wall given names (Pasco Fire-Animal Services)

As you would expect, all the kittens have fire department-related names.

  Kittens rescued from inside Pasco wall ready for adoption in weeks

Wednesday (April 23) Pasco Fire Units cut open walls of a home being renovated after the owner reported hearing a lot of noise coming from inside.

In situations like that, you don't know if it's a rat, or what kind of animal could be inside. Firemen found five kittens, we first heard it was six, but five living there.

They were transported, by ambulance of course, to the Tri-Cities Animal Services location, where they were examined and given names.  Animal officials say they'll be ready for adoption in about five weeks.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Pasco Fire named them Incendiary, Explosive, Ignite, Flammable, and Combustible.

The cats are currently in foster care until they are of adoption age.

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions:

Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.

Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa

Categories: Tri-Cities News

More From 610 KONA