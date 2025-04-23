Pasco House Kittens Named, Ready for Adoption Late May

As you would expect, all the kittens have fire department-related names.

Kittens rescued from inside Pasco wall ready for adoption in weeks

Wednesday (April 23) Pasco Fire Units cut open walls of a home being renovated after the owner reported hearing a lot of noise coming from inside.

In situations like that, you don't know if it's a rat, or what kind of animal could be inside. Firemen found five kittens, we first heard it was six, but five living there.

They were transported, by ambulance of course, to the Tri-Cities Animal Services location, where they were examined and given names. Animal officials say they'll be ready for adoption in about five weeks.

Pasco Fire named them Incendiary, Explosive, Ignite, Flammable, and Combustible.

The cats are currently in foster care until they are of adoption age.