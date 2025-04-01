Pasco House Fire Cooks Chicken Coop on Sunday

Pasco chicken coop fire (Pasco Fire Department) Pasco chicken coop fire (Pasco Fire Department) loading...

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Chicken coop fire damages home in Pasco

Around 3:07 PM Sunday, Pasco Fire crews responded to a home in the 1200 block of S. 4th Ave. about a large chicken coop fire.

However, due to the size of the coop and its proximity to the home, it was upgraded to a residential structure blaze. When crews arrived, they were able to get everyone out of the home and beat down the coop fire.

It was brought under control in about 7 minutes, no persons were hurt, but unfortunately a number of chickens perished. 1 firefighter was treated for a slight injury.

No dollar amount was released about damages, the outside of the home was damaged but still habitable with no internal issues.