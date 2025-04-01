Pasco House Fire Cooks Chicken Coop on Sunday
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
Chicken coop fire damages home in Pasco
Around 3:07 PM Sunday, Pasco Fire crews responded to a home in the 1200 block of S. 4th Ave. about a large chicken coop fire.
However, due to the size of the coop and its proximity to the home, it was upgraded to a residential structure blaze. When crews arrived, they were able to get everyone out of the home and beat down the coop fire.
Get our free mobile app
It was brought under control in about 7 minutes, no persons were hurt, but unfortunately a number of chickens perished. 1 firefighter was treated for a slight injury.
No dollar amount was released about damages, the outside of the home was damaged but still habitable with no internal issues.
KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born
Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.
Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa