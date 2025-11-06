Pasco Hit With Rash of DUI Incidents, Crashes This Week

Between Halloween Night and Wednesday, Nov. 5th, Pasco PD has had to deal with at least 7 DUI incidents.

The incidents involved several crashes

Halloween Night, Officers arrested a male driver traveling on North 4th Ave. who veered into the wrong lane of travel and hit another car full of people, fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.

Then on Saturday, Nov. 1st. 3 incidents kept Pasco Officers busy. One man was spotted passed out behind the wheel of his car in the Walgreens Parking Lot. Another driver was stopped and arrested near Road 68 and Chapel Hill Boulevard, and finally, another man was reported to Police that he'd been drinking too much and got in his car.

He was located, followed, and finally pulled over and arrested, having driven from Road 68 all the way to the Blue Bridge area.

And, on November 4th, another crash was reported when an errant drunk driver plowed through a residential fence, and the driver fled on foot. However, she was also caught and charged with DUI. Police strongly suggested they're tired of chasing DUI drivers, and said take an Uber, a cab, or better yet, stay indoors and watch a holiday movie with hot chocolate.