Pasco Fire Releases More Info About Large Commercial Fire
Pasco Fire has now released information about a commercial blaze from Sunday night.
The fire occurred on North 3rd. Ave
Around 9:49 PM, Pasco Fire Crews, along with Franklin County Fire District 3 and Kennewick, responded to the commercial building in the 1900 block of North 3rd.
Crews saw the front door area on fire, it took about 20 minutes to extinguish. The door area, front of the building, and some materials inside were damaged, but crews were able to prevent widespread damage.
Get our free mobile app
No injuries were reported. Investigators have not yet said what triggered the blaze.
LOOK: Major US city skylines in photos, then and now
Stacker consulted photo archives and the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat to see how 15 U.S. city skylines evolved in the past century.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?
Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda