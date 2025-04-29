Pasco Fire Releases More Info About Large Commercial Fire

Pasco Fire has now released information about a commercial blaze from Sunday night.

The fire occurred on North 3rd. Ave

Around 9:49 PM, Pasco Fire Crews, along with Franklin County Fire District 3 and Kennewick, responded to the commercial building in the 1900 block of North 3rd.

Crews saw the front door area on fire, it took about 20 minutes to extinguish. The door area, front of the building, and some materials inside were damaged, but crews were able to prevent widespread damage.

No injuries were reported. Investigators have not yet said what triggered the blaze.