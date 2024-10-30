Pasco Farm Labor Contractor Fined $138,250 Over License Violations

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The violations were uncovered by Labor and Industries.

Company can continue to operate if they pay off fines

Eagle Labor Contractors was investigated by L& I after receiving a tip about the firm. According to L & I:

"Alerted by a tip, an L&I investigation found that Eagle Labor Contractors operated without a license, failed to provide workers with complete disclosure statements, transported workers without a license, and failed to provide a surety bond, which gives workers a recourse if the contractor fails to meet its obligations. As a result, they face L&I fines of $138,250."

State laws require companies to keep a disclosure statement, which tells workers what kind of work they will be performing, where the job sites are, type of crops, methods of transportation and more.

That was considered the most serious offense. L & I said if the company makes its fine payments, broken into fourths, they can continue to operate. Otherwise, they could potentially lose their license.