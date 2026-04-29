Proposition 1, the Pasco School District replacement levy, failed in February by only 59 votes. Now, it's a different story.

Voters are Passing the Levy by A Wide Margin

After the election deadline of April 28th, the initial counts reveal not only a wider margin, but voter turnout has ticked up.

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In February, 25 percent of PSD voters cast ballots, less than 11,000, this time (with more votes left to count), the total is just over 12,800.

The Levy Margin is 'Comfortable'

So far, it is passing by a margin of 58 to 41 percent, with 7,485 yes, to 5,318 no. 96 out of 103 precints are reporting so far, and another vote tally is expected sometime arouond 6 PM on Wed. April 29th.

The operations levy is used to maintain current levels of programs, extracurricular activities and for some replacements of outdated equipment or technology to ensure classes and programs continue.

Pasco was the latest district over the last five years to have to re-run a levy to get it to pass, Kennewick, Finley, and several others had to re-run them to get them by voters.