Pasco Construction Firm Gets Big Fine for Illegal Solid Waste Operation

The Washington State Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) has issued a complaint containing an $80,000 fine to a Pasco landscaper and contractor for illegal solid waste operations.

According to the UTC, they began to investigate Huesitos Landscaping LLC of Pasco in 2023 over reports the company was illegally collecting, transporting, and dumping solid construction-related and demolition waste without proper permits.

According to the UTC:

"The investigation revealed that between March 12, 2024, and Oct. 1, 2024, Huesitos transported 67 loads of commercial construction and demolition materials to the Horn Rapids Landfill in Richland. Additionally, the company provided 13 drop-boxes at residential construction sites for contractors to load and dispose of debris, activities that require a solid waste collection certificate. "

In layman's terms, the UTC says Huesitos was operating like a licensed waste company such as Waste Management or Basin Disposal, but not having the necessary permitting.

The complaint says Huesitos was given a non-compliance order in September of 2023 and agreed to stop the solid waste activities, but resumed them in 2024. That's when the UTC began the current investigation.

The UTC is seeking an $80,000 fine, which appears to be $10,000 for each of the 80 total offenses (67 dumps and 13 drop boxes).

According to the UTC:

"Washington State law requires companies to obtain a solid waste certificate from the commission to transport solid waste for compensation. Customers can check to see if their solid waste company’s certificate is active using the UTC’s lookup tool and can report any suspected illegal garbage companies by emailing reportillegalhauler@utc.wa.gov, calling 360-522-6121, or online. "

UTC says Huesitos is licensed as a common carrier under what's called a commission-issued permit. Officials did not say in the complaint how much, if any, revenue was generated by the company's solid waste operations.