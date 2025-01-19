Pasco Burglar Tries Twice, Gets Nabbed by K-9, Duplicate Outfit

A would-be Pasco burglar was apprehended and charged, in large part because he wore the same outfit to both attempts.

Burglar done in by security, K-9

Friday night, Pasco Officers responded to a call from the 4200 block of Riverhaven Drive, along the river between Road 40 and 45.

Around 3:20 AM the homeowner was awakened by his security system about an intruder in his garage. Because his cars were locked nothing major was stolen. The homeowner yelled at the man via the security system, and he fled on foot.

Police reviewed the video footage and got a description of the man, who was only able to make off with a package of light bulbs.

Then late Saturday night, a call came in from the 4300 block of Acacia Court, near Desert Plateau by the Pasco Airport around 11PM. A suspect broke into a garage and stole a purse from a car. The male suspect slipped out and tried to hide, but a Police containment kept from leaving.

K-9 Zador was able to track him down, and the man, identified as Vance Davis, was wearing the exact same clothing as seen on the previous security video. He's now in the Franklin County Jail on multiple charges.