Pasco Burglar Posing as Landscaper Nabbed in Garage Attic

Pasco Police made an unusual arrest recently, a would-be burglar who couldn't comply with commands because of his precarious position.

Would-be burglar first posed as a landscaper

Pasco Police reported on August 9th, two men with a truck pulled up in front of a home in the 1700 block of West Lewis St. While one of them pretended to be a landscaper, even using a prop to make it look like he was working on the yard, the other stole a number of items from the home. They got away with a leather jacket, jewelry, and a TV and other valuables.

(homedepot.com) (homedepot.com) loading...

Using surveillance images from nearby cameras, Police were able to ID and locate one of the suspects, Jose Manuel Orozco-Miranda. A few days after the burglary, they surrounded a garage where he was said to be located. However, he refused commands to exit and surrender.

Get our free mobile app

After a short time, Pasco PD could hear him yelling back at them, but still no exit. After getting a search warrant, Police entered and found Miranda had tried to hide in the attic. But when he attempted to come down, he caught his foot in a rope, fell, and was dangling halfway out of the attic trap door and could not move.

He was taken down and off to the Franklin County jail, facing burglary charges. His accomplice is still at large, and the investigation continues.