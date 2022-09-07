Pasco Argument Leads to Man Being Shot in the Face

Pasco shooting location and suspect (Google street view-Pasco PD) Pasco shooting location and suspect (Google street view-Pasco PD) loading...

A 44-year-old Pasco man is in the Franklin County jail after a Tuesday evening shooting.

Argument leads to the victim being shot in the face

The victim is lucky the bullet was not a few inches further toward his nose. Around 7:40 PM Tuesday evening, Police were called to the Stop and Go Convenience store at 221 South 10th Ave. for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival they found the victim had suffered a bullet wound to his cheek, he was transported to an area hospital. The bullet had apparently grazed him.

An argument led to the shooting

According to Pasco Police, the investigation revealed the suspect, 44-year-old Kenneth Pace of Pasco, had been arguing with the man, pulled a gun and fired.

Pace was later located and arrested at his home in the 900 block of Ainsworth in Pasco, he's facing 1st Degree Assault charges.

We don't know what led to the argument that resulted in the shooting.