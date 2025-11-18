$59 One-Way Flights to CA Coming Soon from Pasco Airport

The Pasco Airport has announced this week, coming in 2026, new low-cost flights to CA.

The new Allegiant Flights will begin in February

Officials with the Pasco Airport (PSC) say a new Allegiant flight from Pasco to Santa Ana CA (Via John Wayne Airport) will begin February 12th, with a one-way fare as low as $59. Demand for CA air travel has increased, and more options are now being offered from the growing Pasco Facility.

Allegiant Air's Chief Commercial Officer Drew Wells said in a release:

"These additions provide convenient options for leisure travelers and reflect our commitment to expanding service where demand is strong. As we grow, we remain focused on delivering the most value to our customers.”

This flight is one of 30 new offerings coast-to-coast that will connect 36 growing in-demand cities and metro areas.

Buck Taft, Tri-City Airport Director, said:

"We know the Tri-Cities community loves having multiple options to fly to Southern California to visit family, take vacations, and for work trips."

Officials said travelers can start to find information about these new flights at the Allegiant website.