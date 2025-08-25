Tri-Cities Airport On Pace for 500K Travelers in 2025

In air travel terminology, they're called enplanements. We call them travelers.

Pasco Airport on pace for 500K plus travelers this year

Pasco Airport officials and the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business report that by the end of the year, it's likely at least 500K travelers will have gone through their gates.

Enplanements are when a person goes through the gates and boards a plane. These totals do not include those who only fly into Pasco, but leave by some other mode of transportation.

As of July, 282,452 enplanements have taken place, and at that pace, the airport should top 500K. That July figure so far is 8 percent higher than the same period in 2024.

Pasco has six major carriers that fly the airport, and more are coming in 2026. Air travel from Pasco has rocketed upward, compared with the Covid year of 2020, when just over 188,000 went through the gates.