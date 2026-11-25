The Pasco Airport, or Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) has massively grown over the last decade and they are offering travel advice for the holidays. Follow it!

Here's What to Do

Arrive Early!

Despite what your 'expert' uncle says, arrive at least two hours prior to your flight departure. This will allow plenty of time to get acclimated, find your gate, get ready to check baggage, and be more stress free.

Pack Your Patience!

With the plethora of other travelers, there will be some snarls, missteps and other situations that try your nerves. Realize that everyone else is trying to get somewhere as well, and be patient.

Consider Checking Your Bags--All of Them

Maybe a small item with you, but consider backpacks and other small items being checked. The less stuff you haul on the plane, the more space in the overhead storage compartments. They fill up fast!

Bring REAL ID

According to Airport Officials:

"All travelers aged 18 and older must present a REAL ID-compliant identification card at the security checkpoint. Several forms of identification are REAL ID compliant, including an enhanced driver license, a U.S. passport, a U.S. military ID card, and more."

What Is the 3-1-1 Rule?

From Pasco Airport Officials:

"When going through the security checkpoint, come prepared to follow the 3-1-1 rule for your liquids and gels: a 3-ounce container of liquid in a 1-quart bag, 1 bag per person. Higher quantities of breast milk, medicines, and hand sanitizer are permitted but may require further inspection."

Learn What Can be Carried On the Plane and What Has to be Checked

Find out in advance from the Airport or TSA what items can be brought on board, and which ones HAVE to be checked. This will save you a lot of grief.

And Finally, when ready to pick people up from the airport, utilize the free one-hour parking lot, and have them call you when they have their bags and are ready for you to come in and meet them. Disembarking and baggage claim can take some time.

Follow these tips, and you're flight will be a lot easier!