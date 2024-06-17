Pasco Ag Companies to Pay $470K Over Sexual Harassment Suit

Two Pasco-based ag companies will pay $470,000 to resolve a lawsuit from the WA State Attorney General's Office over sexual harassment and misconduct allegations by one of the firm's supervisors.

The man was fired from the company in March 2024

Greenridge Farms and Baker Products, according to the AG's office, violated the WA Law Against Discrimination and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act stemming from the behaviors of this supervisor. Both companies are in Franklin County just north of Pasco on Foster Wells Road.

Four female employees came forward with complaints concerning former manager Antonio “Junior” Garcilazo, who was fired in March. The women's complaints to the Northwest Justice Project were referred to the AG's Office last summer.

The woman reported an ongoing series of misconduct behaviors by Garcilazo, ranging from rape, sexual harassment, unwanted advances, intimidation and negative workers reviews. These incidents occurred from 2018 until Garcilazo was fired.

According to the AG's office, the woman who reported the rapes notified the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and after an investigation a Detective forwarded the case to the Prosecutor's Office for a potential case, but since it was reported last July, no charges have yet been filed.

The AG's Office says because Greenridger and Baker employed Garcilazo, they are liable even though he has been fired. The lawsuit says they are responsible because they knew about his conduct but did nothing to stop it.