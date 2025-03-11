‘Pantless’ Man Near Toyota Center Arrested for Illegal Drugs

Kennewick Police responded to the 6500 block of Crosswind Boulevard on Monday, just north of the Toyota Center, for a report of a man acting strangely, and not wearing pants.

When Officers arrived, he'd apparently put them back on

When KPD arrived around 11:45 AM, they couldn't corroborate what multiple witnesses saw as the suspect had apparently re-dressed himself.

But they did find drugs on the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Russel Hawkinson. During the Police contact and probable cause search, they found he was not only wanted on an outstanding warrant for drug possession, he also had more narcotics with him.

He was booked into the nearby Benton County Jail for possession. KPD Officers said every day, nationally, 55 people die from drug overdoses due to illicit opioids or prescriptions, and opioids account for 68 percent of all overdose deaths in WA.