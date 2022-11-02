Pair of Suspects Sought on Serious Charges by KPD
Kennewick Police are seeking to locate these two suspects.
Suspects wanted on a variety of charges
Kennewick Police say the two, identified as 18-year-old Bryan Delos Santos (left image), and 21-year-old Anthony Salvador Hernandez is wanted by authorities.
Santos is facing Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest & Assault 4th Degree charges, while Hernandez is wanted for Driving With a Suspended License in the 1st. Degree, possibly indicating a serious traffic incident.
Get our free mobile app
KPD did not elaborate on what, if any, incidents they are linked to.
Anyone who may have information about the two, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)