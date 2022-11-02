Pair of Suspects Sought on Serious Charges by KPD

Suspects Santos (L) and Hernandez (R) (KPD) Suspects Santos (L) and Hernandez (R) (KPD) loading...

Kennewick Police are seeking to locate these two suspects.

Suspects wanted on a variety of charges

Kennewick Police say the two, identified as 18-year-old Bryan Delos Santos (left image), and 21-year-old Anthony Salvador Hernandez is wanted by authorities.

Santos is facing Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest & Assault 4th Degree charges, while Hernandez is wanted for Driving With a Suspended License in the 1st. Degree, possibly indicating a serious traffic incident.

KPD did not elaborate on what, if any, incidents they are linked to.

Anyone who may have information about the two, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.