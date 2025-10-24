Following the declaration of a state of emergency, a widely-used overpass near Cle Elum will have to be replaced.

The Bullfrog Road Exit 80 overpass on I-90 was hit Tuesday night

The Kittitas County Board of Directors has released information about the incident, and a follow up. The westbound lanes were affected, when a large semi-truck slammed into the lower portion of the overpass, sending concrete scattered all over the roadway, and exposing rebar supports. According to some reports, the somewhat 'oversize' load had pilot cars accompanying it, but that has not been confirmed by accident investigators.

Gov. Bob Ferguson on Thursday declared a state of emergency, allowing the repairs to quality for Federal relief funds. Demolition of the old overpass began Thursday night, and hopefully will be done by Sunday.

In the meantime, the Bullfrog Road area will be closed, and engineers have already begun designing a replacement. No word on how soon it will be ready for construction but the project is being greenlighted by WSDOT.

According to the Kittitas County Board:

"The Bullfrog Road overpass is closed.

• To keep I-90 traffic moving, travelers on Bullfrog Road cannot access the westbound on-ramp to I-90.

• Eastbound I-90 travers going to Suncadia/Roslyn area need to use exit 85 to State Route 903.

• Travelers on westbound I-90 needing access to south Bullfrog Road and Leisure Lane will detour to exit 78 and go east on I-90 to exit 80." The overpass over the eastbound lanes will not be affected.