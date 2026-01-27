Overnight Road Work Coming to Areas of GW Way Richland Wednesday

Late night and overnight drivers will see some minor traffic delays in Richland.

Overnight signage will be installed

The City of Richland says drivers on GW Way will find some minor revisions and delays on George Washington Way as overhead signage is added to traffic poles.

Get our free mobile app

Beginning at 8 PM Wednesday night, crews will be putting up additional signage on the overhead traffic control arm on GW Way between Benham and Comstock.

GW Way and Aaron Drive--google street view GW Way and Aaron Drive--google street view loading...

Crews will also be installing signage on the overhead bridge just past Aaron Drive and GW Way, which will involve some brief north and southbound lane closures and changes.

Richland Officials say the work should be completed by 5 AM Thursday. There will also be some landscaping work done as part of the overall project.