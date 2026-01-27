Overnight Road Work Coming to Areas of GW Way Richland Wednesday
Late night and overnight drivers will see some minor traffic delays in Richland.
Overnight signage will be installed
The City of Richland says drivers on GW Way will find some minor revisions and delays on George Washington Way as overhead signage is added to traffic poles.
Beginning at 8 PM Wednesday night, crews will be putting up additional signage on the overhead traffic control arm on GW Way between Benham and Comstock.
Crews will also be installing signage on the overhead bridge just past Aaron Drive and GW Way, which will involve some brief north and southbound lane closures and changes.
Richland Officials say the work should be completed by 5 AM Thursday. There will also be some landscaping work done as part of the overall project.
