The White Tail Produce store in Quincy is similar to the Country Mercantile in Tri-Cities, a popular location that sells merchandise besides all sorts of produce and farm food products. Now, they're getting thousands of stolen goods back.

Detectives recover thousands in stolen store merchandise.

Grant County Sheriff's Detectives Thursday released information about an arrest made on October 7th.

47-year-old Victor Godinez Vasquez of Quincy was identified and arrested as the subject of the break-in and theft from the White Tail store. The investigation began after the break-in was captured on surveillance video, and he and his truck were at the scene

Footage showed Vasuez, a former worker at the store, and his truck. Footage captured portions of his burglary at the location at 10000 block of Road U-Northwest.

The store owner recognized the suspect driving around Quincy in his truck and called the Sheriff's and Police Departments. Officers located and stopped Vasquez, and using a search warrant, found nearly all the stolen goods in his truck.

The value of the merchandise was said to be at least $4,500. It has been returned to the store, and not only is Vasquez in the Grant County Jail on multiple charges, but his truck has been impounded because it was used in the commission of the burglary.