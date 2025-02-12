Outbuilding Fire Burns Close to Home in Kennewick

Kennewick and Benton County Fire District 1 crews were able to contain a fire Wednesday morning in Kennewick, and prevent damage to a home. (the location of the fire is pictured here from google street view).

The blaze was first reported around 8:38 AM

Kennewick Fire Crews were alerted around 8:30 AM by calls about a large plume of smoke that initially appeared to be coming from the area of Canal and Volland St in Kennewick. Fire crews were dispatched, and learned en-route that the fire was actually on Metaline Ave. just east of Kamiakin HS.

They were also told it was residential, which upgraded the response to include a unit from Benton County Fire District 1.

Upon arriving at the location, which was 4814 West Metaline, crews saw an outbuilding in flames, behind the residential home. Crews were quickly able to hit the source of the blaze, and by 9:10 AM the fire was out. KFD and BCFD 1 were able to prevent the fire from reaching any other structures, and the home was not damaged.

There were no reported injuries, crews remained on scene until shortly before 11 AM to make sure no embers or other sparks would re-ignite.

No word if any cause for the fire has been discovered. Fire departments all over the region are urging residents to make sure they use safe heat sources with our cold weather, and to ensure those sources don't get too hot, and are placed well away from any flammable items.