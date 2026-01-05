Othello Sex Crime Suspect Sought by Deputies on Shocking Charges

Othello Police, Adams County Deputies and other regional LE Officers are searching for this guy.

Man wanted for January 4th assault and sex crimes

The ACSO reports they received a call January 4th about an assault that happened in the 800 block of S Steele Rd, Othello.

After an investigation, Officers found probable cause to arrest the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Ismael Milan-Basurto of Othello, on multiple counts. According to the ACSO, they include:

"... rape in the second degree, incest in the first degree, rape of a child in the second degree, and child molestation in the second degree."

However, Basurto had fled the area, say Officials, before the could contact him. Now, a wide manhunt is underway. Anyone who may recognize him, or has information, is urged to call (509) 659-1122. All leads can be confidential.