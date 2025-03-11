Othello Man Arrested For Multiple Child Sex Charges

A 54-year-old Othello man is in the Adams County Jail facing three serious counts related to child molestation.

The man was arrested Monday night.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after getting information from an Othello PD School Resource Officer about alleged incidents of molestation. The incident allegedly occurred in Adams County. The Othello Officer was notified March 5th.

The ACSO talked to multiple sources, worked with other authorities, and then arrested Benito Montemayor Garza and booked him into the jail in Ritzville. He is facing the following charges, according to the ACSO:

"Rape of a Child in the First Degree (RCW 9A.44.073)

Child Molestation in the First Degree (RCW 9A.44.030)

Incest in the First Degree (RCW 9A.64.020)"

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing, and they are still seeking information from anyone who have tips or details related to this case.