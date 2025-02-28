Othello Man Arraigned on Multiple Child Porn, Abuse Counts

An Othello man has been arraigned on 11 charges related to child porn, abuse and threats stemming back to an investigation in 2023.

The man was first arrested in November of 2023

According to Othello Police, 23-year-old Andres Burgos-Silva had been under surveillance related to child porn and other abusive behaviors involving an 11-year-old girl in Tooele, Utah. Othello Police had been working with law enforcement there, and Silva was arrested.

He was arraigned on charges including "11 criminal counts involving the production and receipt of child sexual abuse material, extortion, and making threats toward victims," according to the US Attorney's Office.

He was accused of being in possession of various types of abusive child porn as well.

A search of his home turned up other child porn and abuse materials as well. He will next face more court appearances to determine a trial, or plea agreement.