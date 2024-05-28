Othello Fuel Thief Busted, Suspected of Multiple Other Incidents

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested a suspect accused of stealing thousands of gallons of diesel, and he's possibly tied to others in the area.

An investigation began after an incident May 20th

Deputies responded to a report of theft of diesel fuel from a location in the 10 block of Reynolds Road, about 8 miles north of Othello. A lot was reported stolen over the course of two nights.

The investigation led to Deputies getting a search warrant for a residence in the 200 block of East Juniper Street in Othello. At that location, they found the two large fuel storage containers pictured in our story. These two alone likely hold at least a combined 500 or more gallons, which based on current price, would be at least $2,500 worth of diesel.

The suspect, 33-year-old Anthony Earl Lee of Othello, was arrested and is facing multiple charges related to the theft. The ACSO says it's believed he is linked to multiple other similar thefts in other areas of Adams and even Franklin County. The investigation continues.