Othello Fire Burns Two Homes, Displaces Families

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, an investigation is underway as to what triggered the two blazes.

Families displaced by Saturday night fires.

According to the ACSO, fire units responded to a pair of homes in the 2100 block of Margaret Lane around 11 PM Saturday night. The location is in the southwest part of town.

No word on how many people were affected, but the ACSO says two families have been displaced. From images released by the ACSO and Adams County Fire District 5, it appears both structures sustained heavy damage.

KHQ-TV out of Spokane reported the two buildings were "lost." The Red Cross has been activated to help provide supplies for the two families.

The ACSO says the cause of the fires has not yet been determined, there were no reported injuries in the incident.