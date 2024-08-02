Oregon State U Rolls Out New Electric Farm Vehicle

Hood River, OR was the site recently of a new electric farm vehicle displayed by Oregon State University researchers. (image courtesy of Polaris.com)

New EV puts on display

Unlike a recent series of EV releases that are tractors or other heavier operating equipment, this vehicle OSU rolled out is called the Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic.

Oregon State University’s Mid-Columbia Agricultural Research Extension Center (MCAREC) has been working on creating clean fuel systems, since the passage of Oregon's Clean Fuel act in 2016. According to Columbia Gorge News:

" MCAREC uses the E-UTV to plow snow every day during the winter, functioning at temperatures where diesel-powered tractors at other extension centers couldn’t. The E-UTV can also fit between rows of fruit trees, charge with a standard electrical outlet and has 2,500 pounds of towing capacity, the same as the newest comparable model."

Officials say this model is easier to maintain, due to a much simpler motor and power delivery system. However, it does cost about $9,000 more than a comparable gas-powered model.

The project is being assisted by the Oregon Environmental Council and with help from Pacific Power as well. Officials say sometimes in the ag world 'old' traditions and methods run strong, it can be a challenge at times to get ag producers to embrace some of the new technologies, including EVs.