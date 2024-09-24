Oregon Sets Maximum Rent Increase Level for 2025

The Oregon Department of Administrative Services (DAS) has again released its rent increase limits, this time for the year 2025.

OR law will allow up to a ten percent increase

According to officials, DAS is legally mandated to provide the rent increase levels by September 30th of each year. The information is listed on the DAS website under the Rent Stabilization page.

For 2025, the maximum one-time rent increase allowed will be ten percent. How do they arrive at that figure? According to DAS:

" Implemented in 2019, Oregon law requires DAS to calculate and post to its website by Sept. 30, the maximum allowable annual rent increase percentage for the following calendar year. Per statute, the Office of Economic Analysis calculates this amount as seven percent plus the annual 12-month average change in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, West Region (All Items), as most recently published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the United States Department of Labor, or 10%, whichever is lower. Only one rent increase may be issued in any 12-month period."

However, this limit only applies to rental units that are 15 years old or older. The DAS release did not mention rent increase criteria for new units.