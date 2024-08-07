Oregon Issues First ‘Psychodelic’ Mushroom Edibles Business Permit

According to medical experts, psilocybin mushrooms produce similar effects to marijuana but are significantly more striking.

After the passage of the law, Oregon grants the first mushroom business license

In 2020, Oregon voters passed Measure 109, which created the way for the state to license businesses to process and sell psilocybin mushrooms. That's the 'legal' fancy word by psychedelic shrooms.

Now, according to Marijuana Movement, the first such license has been granted:

"Spiritus Oregon, maker of the Horizon Edibles brand of psilocybin products, said that earlier this month it was “granted the state’s first Psilocybin Edibles license, making it the first legal psilocybin edible company in the United States.”

The company, which is based out of Milwaukee, OR, will make its own product, including 'chocolate mushrooms' and a wide variety of others.

According to Healthline, the effects of the psilocybin in the mushrooms is in the same ballpark as pot, but much more pronounced. According to Healthline, the effects of mushrooms include:

"Stationary objects might appear to move or melt.

Humans might appear deeply distorted.

Your perception of time and yourself changes.

For some, these effects can lead to spiritual epiphanies and philosophical breakthroughs. For others, they can cause discomfort or fear."

Side effects? They include:

"fluctuating body temperature

euphoria

anxiety

increased heart rate

muscle twitching

numbness, especially in the face

Some people experience nausea (and sometimes vomiting) 30 to 60 minutes after consuming mushrooms, but this usually subsides after an hour or so."

The news release did not offer a specific time frame for when the products will become commercially available, but apparently they are on the way.