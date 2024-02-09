Oregon Horses Quarantined After Positive EHV-1 Virus Tests

The Oregon Department of Agriculture reported on Friday, February 9th, a pair of horses tested positive for the Equine Herpesvirus (EHV-1) in Benton County, OR.

The horses at the facility have been quarantined

According to the ODA:

"The EHV-1 virus is highly contagious and is spread via aerosolized secretions from infected coughing horses, by direct and indirect contact with nasal secretions, and fetal fluids. EHV-1 typically has an incubation period of 2-10 days."

According to medical sources, including the American Association of Equine Practitioners, most horses afflicted with EHV-1 are able to recover, although the recovery period can take weeks. There are, however, possible serious consequences:

"EHV-1: Can cause four manifestations of disease in horses, including neurological form, respiratory disease, abortion and neonatal death."

The ODA urges any horse owners in the Benton County, OR area whose animals may have come in contact with these infected horses to continue to monitor their animals for signs of the virus.