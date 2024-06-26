Oregon Enacts New HPAI Rules for Livestock, Animal Shows

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has adopted some new emergency rules concerning HPAI and H5N1 for livestock and poultry shows this summer.

ODA says the new rules designed to prevent spread and infection of the virus

According to the ODA, the new rules will only apply to livestock and animal shows, and some of the new rules include:

" Exhibitions must register with ODA. Exhibitions must retain records of animals and exhibitors for 90 days. Records are only available to ODA upon request if a disease outbreak occurs. Exhibitions must have at least one “veterinarian of record” consulted in planning and can provide veterinary care if needed during the exhibition. Sick animals are not allowed at the exhibition. Influenza-susceptible species must be separated.



There are also rules for cattle and poultry:

"Lactating dairy cattle:

May not be milked in areas directly accessible to the general public (at least 10 feet separation required)

Must have a negative HPAI test within ten days before arrival at the exhibition

ODA will provide testing supplies, shipping, and testing free of charge

Waterfowl:

May not be provided open water to swim in swimming pools

Must have a negative HPAI test within ten days before arrival at the exhibition

ODA will provide testing supplies, shipping, and testing free of charge"

For more information see the Oregon Department of Agriculture website.