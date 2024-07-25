Oregon DOT Releases Dramatic Wildfire Video, I-84 Region

With multiple fires blazing across Oregon, the ODOT has released important traveler's updates and tips

ODOT says follow these steps if traveling

ODOT has released the following important tips via their Facebook Page:

"1. Don't blindly follow GPS directions or detour on local or forest roads. These roads are not suitable for interstate traffic. If a highway is closed on TripCheck, it is likely that nearby local roads are also closed due to wildfire in the area. TripCheck is updated 24/7 by dispatch staff.

2. Expect power outages near wildfires. Treat non-working traffic lights like a four-way stop. Roadside message boards and TripCheck cameras may also be out in these areas.

3. Carry extra supplies including food, water, necessary medications, etc. for all your passengers, including pets.

4. Driving in smoke is like driving in heavy fog. Slow down but keep a steady pace and stay alert. Slow driving gives you more time to respond to unexpected conditions. Turn on headlights when driving in smoky areas.

5. The best place to wait for a highway to reopen is at home."