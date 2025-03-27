Oregon 23andMe Customers Can, Maybe Should, Delete Data says AG

According to information released by the Oregon State Attorney General, Oregon customers of the DNA research and genealogy company 23andMe should take steps to protect their data.

The company filed for Chapter 11 last Sunday

It is not known how many 23andMe clients are in Oregon, or other states for that matter. Depending on which report, the company has between 12 and 15 million customers worldwide who have utilized their DNA research platforms.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield has issued a consumer alert this week, with advice and tips for how citizens can protect their data. Unless a buyer is found, the company will be auctioned off beginning May 14. It could be one buyer, it could be broken up into 'pieces.'

The concern facing customers is what will happen to their personal information, including their DNA data. Company officials stress the bankruptcy will not affect safety and security, but that has not stopped Officials from urging caution.

Rayfield said in his announcement:

"In light these developments, Attorney General Rayfield would like to remind Oregon residents of their rights under the Oregon Consumer Privacy Act (OCPA), particularly the right to delete personal information and the right to revoke consent for the processing of personal data."

The alert lays out step by step what consumers can do to protect their data, and some Officials say if consumers are particularly uncertain, they should consider deleting their information altogether.

Get our free mobile app

The company hopes to find a new buyer, and while whoever purchases it will have to follow all Federal regulatory requirements and security measures, the uncertainty is growing rapidly with its clients. Cybersecurity experts say the company's data is at risk, especially following a 2023 breach that potentially exposed 7 million clients to potential fraud. The millions of dollars paid out due to this security breach set the table for the financial issues leading up to the bankruptcy.