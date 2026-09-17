Founded in 1977, Oracle is one of the oldest data and tech companies in the US, even the world. They currently help companies store, manage, secure and analyze huge amounts of data. Now, they're dumping workers to pursue more AI, namely data center-related.

WARN Alerts Shows 359 WA Workers Gone by End of October.

The WARN Alert from Employment Security, and reports from Seattle-based Geekwire, indicate Oracle will let go 359, they've has dropped a total of some 21,000 workers worldwide over the last year, and removed 491 WA jobs in March.

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However, Officials with the CA-based company said their Seattle offices are not closing, they are overall reducing jobs and expenses.

Why the Deep Cuts?

Oracle said, according to Geekwire, the cuts include:

"...dozens of software developers, core infrastructure and platform software engineers, program managers, and site reliability engineers."

The reason behind the cuts, according to company Officials and business reports, Oracle has been racking up tens of billions of dollars in debt to fund what's reported to be massive AI data center "infrastructure investments."

These Cuts Add to the Tens of Thousands of WA Tech Workers Who've Been Dropped

So far, in 2026 alone, at least 4,000 tech related workers have lost jobs in WA state, and from fiscal May to May 2025-2026, that number is closer to 11,000.

Many of the cuts are in at least some form, AI-related.