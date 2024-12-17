OR Suspect Sought on $1.2 Million Theft and Resale of Wiring Parts

Police in Sherwood, OR (just southwest of Portland) and Washington County, OR have issued a Northwest Alert, looking for a former warehouse parts manager wanted for major theft and fraud.

The manager stole and resold over a million dollars of merchandise.

In April of this year, Sherwood Police began to investigate what they called aggravated theft at the Okonite Manufacturing Company. Okanite, a nationwide company, manufactures and distributes underground wiring for public utilities.

The warehouse manager, identified as 36-year-old Adrian Cooper of Wilsonville, is accused of stealing $1.2 million worth of products and then reselling them for personal profit. Charges were forwarded in October to a grand jury that indicted him on 10 counts of aggravated theft and 2 counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Sherwood Police say the search continues for Cooper, who has not been seen since the investigation began in April. They say he may have left the Portland metro area, and could potentially be anywhere in the Pacific Northwest or elsewhere.

Sherwood Police say anyone who has information, call (503) 625-5523.