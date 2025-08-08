Oregon Solar Company Hit Again With Worker Safety Rooftop Violations

An Oregon-based solar company is in the crosshairs again over Labor and Industries safety violations.

Purelight Power fined again in WA

Purelight, formerly Solgen Power according to L-I, was hit with a $250,000 fine when an inspector saw two workers on a roof in Vancouver installing solar panels, but they were not utilizing proper rope and restraint systems, and were on a steep-pitched roof. They were over 15 feet off the ground as well.

These are considered willful violations, because the company knew of the risks yet failed to implement safety procedures.

The Medford, OR company has a history, says Labor and Industries, of previous issues including:

"February (Tacoma) — fined $99,000 for repeat serious violations after three workers were repairing solar panels on a roof without a fall protection system up to 20 feet off the ground. The case is under appeal.

January (Clarkston) — fined $105,600 for repeat serious violations after two workers were installing solar panels on a roof without fall protection and misusing ladders. The company did not appeal.

2024 (Battle Ground) — fined $66,000 for one repeat serious violation for lack of fall protection worn by workers transporting solar panels onto a roof. The fine was affirmed after appeal."

L-I says since 2021 there have been 11 inspections where officials found issues with the company's fall prevention procedures.