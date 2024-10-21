OR Sees Harmful Loss of Manufacturing Jobs

According to US Labor Department and economic statistics, OR, much like WA, is steadily losing manufacturing jobs.

Manufacturing jobs are considered a cornerstone of a strong economy

Retail and service industry jobs are important, but they often depend on a city, state or region having manufacturing jobs, which create the need for services.

Nationally, Axios reports the US has recovered since COVID and has slightly more manufacturing jobs, but not in Oregon.

Map of which states are losing manufacturing jbos (US Dept of Labor) Map of which states are losing manufacturing jbos (US Dept of Labor) loading...

US government data from a map provided by the US Bureau of Labor and Statistics shows Oregon's manufacturing job rates have dropped by at least four percent, in addition, to the north, WA State's rates have dropped 6.7 percent. These are for the periods spanning 2019-2022.

Even CA has at least maintained its levels, but OR has not. Experts point to taxes, cost of living increases and even public safety concerns that are either driving companies out of state, or discouraging others from moving to Oregon.

WA State has seen similar issues which have led to decreases in manufacturing jobs. The bulk of the losses have occurred in and around the major metro areas of Portland and western Oregon. In WA, it's the Puget Sound region.

Five US States have accounted for 66 percent of the manufacturing growth in the US, they are Texas, Florida, Georgia, Arizona, and Utah.