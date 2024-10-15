OR Says No Political Signs on State Road Right-of-Ways

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reminded citizens on Tuesday that political campaign signs are not allowed to be posted on the right of way on Oregon state roads.

Signs posted on state property will be removed

The right of way includes any property that is part of the road, namely the strips of land that include the shoulder and can include ditches or extend beyond the shoulder.

According to ODOT:

"Only official traffic control devices are allowed in the highway right of way. Improperly placed signs can distract drivers and block road safety messages.

Improperly placed signs will be taken down and held at a nearby ODOT district maintenance office for 30 days. To reclaim signs, find the nearest ODOT maintenance office.

Signs are prohibited on trees, utility poles, fence posts and natural features within highway right-of-ways. They also are prohibited within view of a designated scenic area."

You can post signs on private property that are visible to drivers on the road, but they also have limitations:

"Sign dimensions are limited to 12 square feet but can be up to 32 square feet with a variance from our Oregon Advertising Sign Program Resources guidelines.

Signs cannot have flashing or intermittent lights, or animated or moving parts.

Signs must not imitate official highway signs or devices.

Signs are not allowed in scenic corridors.

No payment or compensation of any kind can be exchanged for either the placement of or the message on temporary signs, including political signs, which are visible to a state highway."