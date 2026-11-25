Of course all world's records set in a 'private' or other setting away from the eyes of Guinness have to be certified. But pretty certain this one will be.

Oregon Army National Guardsman Smashes a Tough World's Record

The exercise is formally known as an "L" Situp, I'm sure some of you other gym freaks such as myself call it differently. Some refer to it as a hanging crunch. But in this case, for Guinness, it's the L Situp.

Oregon Army National Guardsman and Physicians Assistant Major Tommy Vu, has smashed the Guinness Book of Worlds Records mark by doing 425 of these in one hour, at a gym in Oregon, Keizer Phsyiq on November 21st of this year. On hand were several assistants, a videographer, photographer, and a digital clock in the corner keeping track of time. And, some friends who were cheering him on!

Oregon National Guard image Oregon National Guard image

Vu Planned for 400, But Got A Lot More

He planned to get at least 400 to give himeself some wiggle room over the former world record holder, Alejandro Soler Tarí of Spain, who set the mark of 371 last December. Soler holds several other fitness category world records.

Oregon National Guard image Oregon National Guard image

Part of the reason Vu wanted extras, is in case any of his attempts were judged to be swinging too much, too much body movement. He had to maintain a strict form, hanging by his hands, and crunching his legs up--without using momentum. You must carefully raise and lower legs without a lot of swinging.

It Was Partly for Charity

Some people pledged donations for every situp he did, according to sources. Vu is no stranger to fitness records, according to the Oregon Military Department:

"In September 2025 he retook the one-hour record for chest-to-ground push-ups with 1,721 reps. A year earlier, he reclaimed the one-hour record for chest-to-ground burpees with 1,027. He also counts a 12-hour burpee pull-up attempt on the same bar as his “most successful failure.” He fell short of the record but completed 3,000 reps."