OR Legislators Greeted by “Free Eastern Oregon” Billboards

The rubber is about to meet the road in Oregon, and to help spur along the movements, there are numerous billboards along I-5.

Greater Idaho Movement gets ready with 2 bills in Oregon legislature

When it began in 2020, the Greater Idaho Movement (GIM) was small, but has grown significantly across Eastern Oregon. The goal of the movement is to relocate Oregon's border so that numerous counties can be part of Idaho.

As Oregonians travel on I-5, and legislators made their way to the session, they saw the five rotating billboards along the freeway in the Salem area.

GIM leaders were able to get measures on ballots in 14 counties, all of whom overwhelmingly approved joining Idaho, if it became an option. The only Eastern Oregon county not on board so far is Umatilla.

Now, there are two bills in the Oregon state legislature dealing with the beginning of the process. According to GIM:

"Border changes require the approval of

both states' legislatures, as well as the US Congress. In 2023 the

Idaho house passed a Memorial resolution inviting the state of Oregon to

begin border talks, and the Governor of Idaho has publicly supported

border talks as well. The movement has previously reached out to the

Governor of Oregon, as well as President Trump asking for support in

getting border talks between the two states started."

One bill in the Oregon legislature would invite Idaho to begin talks with Oregon about the border, the other bill would create a body to study the advisability of relocating the state line.

The group has also reached out to President Trump for support. A leading Idaho radio talk show host on KLIX-AM in Twin Falls believes the border will be moved, and the GIM will be accomplished in ten years or less.