OR Homeless Housing Effort Fails Completely in Several Counties

The program began in 2023, and Oregon officials have released an update.

Oregon Governor declared homelessness a state of emergency

Gov. Tina Kotek released information from an OR State Housing and Community Services dashboard, tracking progress made on providing housing for homeless people and preventing it for others.

The state allocated another $350 million dollars this year to fight the problem, some counties are seeing some results, others are not.

According to the Dashboard and KGW TV 8:

" Between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024, across all funding streams, the Joint Office of Homeless Services supported 5,477 people in leaving homelessness for housing, and served 9,101 people in shelter."

Multnomah County, where Portland is located, had a goal of housing 100 people, they reached 72. A total of 500 were housed across the state.

However, two other large counties, Washington and Clackamas, did not record a single person housed. According to KGW, these are the next goals for the state:

"2,400 or more existing shelter and navigation beds will be maintained

1,700 or more new shelter beds

2,700 or more households rehoused

24,000 or more households prevented from homelessness

2,800 or more affordable housing units produced"

Officials did not say how much additional revenue was required to meet these goals.