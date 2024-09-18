OR Facing Worsening Roads, Less Plowing, Without Legislative Action

According to officials around the state, unless Oregon's legislature puts together a transportation funding package, there will be increased road issues.

Officials say more potholes, and less snowplows

The issues are especially needy in Central and Southern Oregon. According to The Bend Bulletin, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT is facing budgetary issues:

"Declining gas tax revenue, high construction costs and restrictions to funding are all to blame, according to ODOT. The agency’s budget for maintenance has dwindled by 10% since 2021, resulting in cuts to staff and rollbacks in service."

Officials say assembling and passing a 2025 transportation package will prevent these issues from getting worse, but unless they are dealt with, there could be significant issues and shortages.

Some of the shortages could include cutbacks in road plowing in Central OR, and fixing a number of badly-eroded state highways.

ODOT officials say funding projections as of now show them falling $354 million short of what they need to fully complete projects and provide necessary services.